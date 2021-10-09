Patricia Fredrick

Age 91, of Durand, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at home. A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at noon Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, as well as one hour prior to the service Monday.
Pat was born January 22, 1930, in Owosso to Carl and Mildred (Adams) Kibby. She attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1948. She went on to marry the love of her life, Lloyd Fredrick on June 26, 1948, in Owosso; he preceded her in death April 11, 2010. Together they raised their family in Durand and celebrated more than 61 years of love and laughter. She worked for Magnatec-Universal Electric in Owosso for 33 years, retiring in 1991. Pat enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing cards and was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan. She loved spending time making many memories with her family and friends. Pat was a member of the Durand VFW Auxiliary and the Owosso Eagles Aerie.
Pat is survived by her children Ronald (Jean) Fredrick, Rob Fredrick, and Debra (Dean) Fournier, grandchildren Heather Robbins, Jessica Cawby, James Rathbun, Corey Rathbun, William Fredrick, Elizabeth Fredrick, Joel Rathbun, Kyle Rathbun, Holly Rathbun and Ben Fredrick; several great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; son Steven Fredrick; granddaughter Kaitlyn Fredrick; parents Carl and Mildred Kibby; sister Donnabelle Gleason and brother Clifton Kibby.
The family wishes to thank Kelly Kremhelmer with Memorial Hospice, as well as LaReyna Rohde with the Shiawassee Council on Aging, for their guidance and compassion.
Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee Council on Aging at shiawasseecoa.org, the Dementia Society at dementiasociety.org, or Memorial Hospice at memorialhealthcare.org.
