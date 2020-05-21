Age 84, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Welcome Homes Assisted Living in Owosso.
A private service will take place at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Benjamin was born April 23, 1936, in Midland, to Benjamin Halsey and Evora (McCully) Burgess. He moved to the Owosso area when he was young, and he stayed. He married Suzan English in June of 1955; together they raised their family in Owosso, recently celebrating almost 65 years of marriage.
Benjamin was not only a successful husband, father and eventually grandfather; he excelled in business. He owned rental properties and was the owner and operator of Benny’s Donuts for more than 20 years. In his spare time, he loved to travel, time spent boating, visiting his cabin up north, piloting planes and his winters spent in Florida. Benjamin will be remembered for his love of weather/weather patterns and birdwatching.
Benjamin is survived by his loving wife, Suzan Jo; children Benjamin James (Pamela) Burgess, Connie Jo Brown and Linda Sue Zimmerman; grandchildren Rachael (Josh Lewis) Thomas, Clint (Amanda) Brzezinski, Jamie Dusenbury, Jessica (Jon) Inman Rebecca Crandell and Kathryn Brown; nine great-grandchildren; half sister Sulyn (David) McCloed; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half sister Shirley Jacob.
Memorials are suggested to Lewy Body Dementia Association Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or by visiting lbda.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
