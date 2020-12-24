Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Rebecca was the daughter of Charles and Ressie Virginia (Hodge) Pritt, born in Hot Springs, Virginia, Feb. 1, 1949.
She married Roy L. Russell Jr. Feb. 8, 1964, in Newport News, Virginia; he predeceased her July 5, 2019, after 55 years of marriage.
Rebecca was a homemaker and dedicated to her family She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was a member of the Owosso United Pentecostal Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and a cook for all.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter Doris (Dan) Hanifan; sons Robert (Erin) Russell and James (Karen) Russell; grandchildren Jonathan, Jordan (Samantha), Joshua, Kevin (Alicia), Dustin, Cassandra and Seth; and great-grandchildren Lavender, Aleczander, Leonardo, Cameron, Layla and Riley Roy.
She was predeceased by her husband Roy, her parents and brother Eugene.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso United Pentecostal Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
