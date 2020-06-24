Holly M. Gilmore

Age 67, of Owosso, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
Holly was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Flint; the daughter of Gordon and Bernice (Stewart) Howard.
Holly enjoyed the holidays, camping and wintering in Alabama.
She married James Gilmore on April, 15, 1972.
Holly worked as a florist in the Flint and Owosso areas.
Holly is survived by her husband; sons Lance and Andria Gilmore of Owosso, Nathan and Erica Gilmore of Iowa Falls, Iowa and Quentin Gilmore of Chesaning; grandsons Halaway, Rowan, Clancy, and Murphy; sisters Cheryl Harmon, Tina Howard and Linda Burns; and brother Wayne Howard, along with many nieces, nephews, and loving family and friends.
There will be no services held at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to ASPCA.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
