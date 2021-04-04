Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday April 7, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Patricia was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Fulton, Kentucky, the daughter of William B. Latham and Virginia (Newton) Latham.
She graduated from Fulton High School.
Patricia loved Bingo nights, annual casino trips, bowling, playing card games with friends and family, and most of she loved to spend time with her friends and family.
Patricia worked at Shell Gas Station for many years.
Patricia is survived by her son Jerry (Latrelle) Hayden; daughter Wanda (Sean) Tyler; grandchildren Sabrina Bates, Willie Wall, Sierra Hayden, Dalton Hayden, Lillian Vogt and Ethan Vogt; great-grandchildren Kayln, Samantha, Dillon, Ariella, Ava, T.J and Char; brother Gary Newton; sister Nelda (Tom) Sandusky; many nieces and nephews, adopted grandchildren; along with many friends and family.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter Patricia (Jack) Laird; Cecilia (Brian) Vogt; grandson Gary B.; brother William; sister Wanda; and her Ggrandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
