Delores ‘Lorie’ Mae Cole

Age 54, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 1,. at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Bancroft Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and one hour before the service Saturday.
Lorie was born in Owosso, on Oct. 1, 1967, the daughter of Harold and Joyce (Bowers) Rounds. She graduated from Durand High School in the class of 1986. On June 10, 1987, she married Tony Allen Cole. Lorie enjoyed crafts, jewelry making and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years Tony; three children Chelsie, Hannah and Madison Cole all of Owosso; parents Harold and Joyce Rounds of Bancroft; and brothers Harold (Deb) Rounds of Boyne City and Derrick Rounds of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
