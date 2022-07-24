Age 83, of Owosso, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 5:55 am
Age 83, of Owosso, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Gerry was born in Saginaw on Aug. 6, 1938, to parents Garold and Marion (Whalen) Urick.
He graduated from Clarkston High School, class of 1957, proudly served in the United States Navy and attended Ferris State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.
He worked as a foundry foreman and supervisor for General Motors at multiple locations throughout Michigan and later worked at Lee Middleton Dolls until his retirement.
In his younger years, he was an avid banjo player and played with both the Flint Banjo Club and the Shriner Banjo-Tainers — traveling around the Michigan area performing at many benefits and events. He was also a skilled carver and carved many beautiful wood pieces.
He married Patricia Shaw in Owosso on July 29, 2005, and enjoyed many happy years with her and her family. He was a devout member of the Salem Lutheran Church and the two of them attended church there together nearly every Sunday.
Gerry was a volunteer at Memorial Healthcare for many years. Along with his wife Pat, they planted roses out in front of the hospital to make the place feel more cheerful. He loved to garden and took pride in taking care of the roses at the hospital, as well as other gardens at home throughout his life.
Gerry is survived by his wife Patricia Shaw-Urick; children Gerald (Laura) Urick Jr., Shelley (Sylvio) Scillone, Jon (Lori) Urick, Kimberly (Steven) Remenec and James Urick, seven grandchildren; many other loving family and friends; and his beloved cat, Roy. He was predeceased by his father, mother, sister Arlene and brother Harry.
A memorial ceremony will take place at Salem Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28. His remains will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Per Gerry’s wishes, he has been cremated.
“I come to the garden alone, while the dew is still on the roses, and the voice I hear, falling on my ear, the Son of God discloses.”
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Foundation in his name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
