Age 63, of Owosso, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Moull officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday.
Susan was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Lansing, the daughter of Robert and Doreen (Wilcox) Hawkins.
Sue married the love of her life, Richard Tate on May 3, 1974; he predeceased her on Oct. 26, 2016. Together they had four children: Amy (Chris) Jordan, Maggie (Terry) Patterson, Tabitha Tate (Renae Huyck) and Derik (Ashlee) Tate. She loved her children deeply but there’s no denying that her grandchildren CJ, Shiann, Austin and Dalton Jordan, Breanna, Brittney and Trevor Patterson, Makenna and Liam Tate and her great-grandchildren Aubree, Marlee, Alayah and Camdyn were her pride and joy.
Sue was a hard worker, often working two jobs. She was employed at Lear Corporation, CNI and co-owner of Tate’s Trucking. She enjoyed being on the go, spending time with family, fun on the beach and in her younger years she enjoyed raccoon hunting with her husband, family and friends. Sue was a member of the Owosso Free Methodist Church.
Sue is also survived by siblings Linda (Jeff) Oman, Rob (Stella) Hawkins, Craig (Lynette) Hawkins and Kevin Hawkins. Sue was also very close with her husbands siblings: Kathy, Jeff, Debra, Greg, Randy, Brad and Steph. She was especially close to her mother-in-law Ethel Smith and family friend Pat Bendall. She was loved and respected by many and will be sadly missed by her loved ones.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, both parents and nephew Joshua Goad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
