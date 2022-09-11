Richard Bennett Doyle

Age 93, of Laingsburg, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Addington Place in DeWitt.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 N. Crum St., Laingsburg. The Rev. Anthony Brooks will celebrate. Interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Laingsburg with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 E. First North St., Laingsburg, with the rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m., as well as one hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday.
Richard was born July 17, 1929 in Gaylord, the son of Hugh and Pauline (Bennett) Doyle. He was a 1947 graduate of Gaylord High School. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and served his country bravely for six years. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Bolton, on Oct. 7, 1950 at St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Richard was employed with General Motors retiring after 37 years of service. He was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and a founding member of the Looking Glass Sportsman Club. Richard enjoyed life to the fullest and encouraged others to find their passions. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and woodworking. His greatest accomplishment in life was his family and the knowledge he shared with those around him.
Richard is survived by his wife Mary Lou; children Peggy (John) Hobart, Dan (Shelley) Doyle, Patrick Doyle, Kathy (Ron) Vieth, Matt (Lora) Doyle and Shawn (Lisa) Doyle; daughter-in-law Judy Doyle; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Doyle; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Doyle; his parents Hugh and Pauline Doyle; three sisters; two grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church or to the Laingsburg Public Library.
