Richard G. Law

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Richard was born July 25, 1938 in Owosso, the son of James and Elizabeth (McKay) Law.
He graduated from St. Paul High School, class of 1958 and was a member of Owosso Eagles Club.
Richard coached basketball for many years at St. Paul School and enjoyed the outdoors; he especially looked forward to Miller Lite, golf and hunting. Richard married Carol Jean Confer in Owosso on June 25, 1967; she predeceased him in 2017.
He retired from Owosso Public Schools after many years of service.
Richard is survived by his children Scott (Ragina) Russell, Kelly (Chris) McLemore and Tim (Wendy) Law; grandchildren Marty and Jesse Coorpender, Kelsey (Tim) McLemore, Katie (Dan) Louiselle, Brandon and Danielle Russell and Lance and Gabby Law; great-grandchildren Allison, Ellie-Mae and Emma Jo; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, daughter Susan Russell, brother Ed, infant sister Helen and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
