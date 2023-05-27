Mary ‘Peggy’ Margaret Spring

Age 85, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Mena Arkansas Regional Health Systems.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Jerry Mogg and Tom Rossman officiating. The family will receive friends a the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of service.

