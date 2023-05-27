Mary ‘Peggy’ Margaret Spring

Age 85, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Mena Arkansas Regional Health Systems.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Jerry Mogg and Tom Rossman officiating. The family will receive friends a the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of service.
Mary was born March 14, 1938, in East Jordan, the daughter of George and Reva (McKinnon) Walton.
She graduated from Beecher High School, in the class of 1956, and attended Mott Community College, Wayne State University before earning a bachelor of nursing degree from the University of Michigan
Mary enjoyed reading, volunteering and spending time with her family, friends and church family.
She married Charles Raymond Spring Jr. in Flint on June 15, 1957; he predeceased her in 2017.
Mary was an instructor at University of Michigan for several years as well as being a camp nurse and pastor at Community of Christ Church for three years. She retired from McLaren Hospital after 25 years as a registered nurse.
Mary is survived by her children Charles (Amy) Spring III, Sally Ann (Ronald) Armstrong, Mary Kay (Dennis) Ferguson and Elizabeth (Todd) Dumond; grandchildren Nicholas Thompson, Briana and David Dumond, Joseph Bearup, Brandie, Sean, Joshua Alexander, Ashten and Aaron Armstrong, Casey Wassenaar, Rachel and Charles Spring IV; 4 great-grandchildren; other loving family and friends.
In additon to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents and sister Louise Gonyea.
Memorial contributions should be directed to Community of Christ Church or the American Heart Association.
