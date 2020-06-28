Age 68, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Yerian Cemetery, located at the crossroads of Durand and Brooks in Vernon. The service will take place rain or shine and shade will be available. Please bring your own lawn chair and umbrella if needed. Social distancing will be practiced.
Bushrod was born on Feb. 13, 1952, to Bushrod Sr. and Beulah Mae Bayless, in Flint.
During his life, Bushrod worked as a janitorial supervisor for the Bangor Township schools and also as the maintenance supervisor at EMM/Sesco in Canoga Park, California. Bushrod spent many of his last years as a caregiver to his parents.
Bushrod is survived by his siblings Sherman Bayless of Corunna, Albert (Shauna) Bayless of Sevierville, Tennessee, Elizabeth Bayless of Waco, Texas, and Paul Bayless of Corunna.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Steven Roth Bayless.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Hospice of Owosso (memorialhealthcare.org) or the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
