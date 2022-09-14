Sylvia Mabel Diebolt

Age 86, of Perry, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hospice House of Mid Michigan.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home.
Sylvia was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Flint, the daughter of Termayne and Elizabeth (Rencsak) Stewart.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1954.
Sylvia enjoyed bird watching and watching soap operas. She married Ralph R. Diebolt on Oct. 15, 1955; he predeceased her in 2006.
Sylvia worked at Corunna Public Schools for more than 20 years as a bus driver.
A special thanks to Sylvia’s brother and sister’s family for assisting with her care while living at the Olive Branch. Thank you to the staff at the Olive Branch for their care. Thank you to Sylvia’s work family for all they have done.
Sylvia is survived by children Lynn Diebolt, Leslie (Pamela) Diebolt and Michelle (Camaron) McCluggage; grandchildren Sean (Rose) Lewis, Jocelyn Diebolt, Jillian (Rod) Martinez, Madeline McCluggage and Morrigan McCluggage; great-grandchildren Breanna Lewis and Emilia Martinez; siblings Leslie (Karen) Stewart and Jerrie (Rick) Crawford; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice.
