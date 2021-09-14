Age 54, of Morrice, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sparrow Health System, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at an upcoming date.
Kacey was born July 9, 1967, in Lansing to Joan and David Fletcher. She attended Perry Public Schools. Kacey was a people person and enjoyed interacting with “her” customers in a variety of customer service and retail jobs.
She married George Jones on Aug. 19, 2005. Kacey and George loved going to the races together. She especially liked watching him race his Nova down the drag strip. Kacey also loved music and dancing, taking road trips, gardening, watching cartoons, and spending time on her front porch visiting with friends and family.
Perhaps her favorite role was being a grandmother. Often referred to as “Crazy Grandma,” she enjoyed spending time with, and spoiling, her many grandchildren. She also loved cuddling and spoiling her pup, Rocco.
Kacey is survived by her husband George Jones; children Kelli (Jamey) Pardee, Kimberly Defreese and Kody Defreese; bonus children Breanna Jones and Jeremy (Roxie) Jones; siblings Kip Knachel, Kelly Edwards, Mary Campbell, Suellen Adsit, Dale Fletcher, and William Fletcher; grandchildren Olivia, William, Brooklyn, Cooper, Layla, Vera, Anden and Isaac; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and David Fletcher, and sisters Jody Edwards and Terri Hardin.
