Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Ann Arbor.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, May 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy was born June 5, 1937, in Flint, the daughter of Joseph and Marcella (Baka) Kovacs.
Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She married Frank Marsik May 18, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church; he predeceased her May 26, 2016, after 59 years of marriage.
Dorothy spent her years raising her children and working as a legal secretary. She loved spending time in her garden, growing vegetables. Dorothy also enjoyed quilting and making memories with her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by children Lori (Jim) England and Frank (Theresa) Marsik; grandchildren Morgan and Michael England, Hannah and Katharine Marsik; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Frank Marsik Community Service Scholarship/Corunna Education Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
