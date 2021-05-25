Born Ruth Marilyn Smith in Clio, Feb. 18, 1929, to Roy James Smith and Isabella Harriet (Bennett) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert Keith Wright and daughter Melody Kaye (Schneider) Butterfield.
She is survived by sons Tom (Margie) Wright and Keith Wright and daughter Marilyn (Ron) Shelp.
Ruth’s life was devoted to her Baptist Christian faith, and her family, including grandchildren Becky, Jamie, Wendy, Randy, Jody, Jeff, Amy, Lauren, Brian, Shenna, Elexiah and 18 great-grandchildren.
As the only daughter in a family of seven, her brothers Roy, Bud, Bill, Bob, Russel and John Smith were an important part of life. Roy, Bud, Bill and John preceded her in death.
Ruth lived her entire life in Michigan. Herb and Ruth owned the Evergreen Dairy in Owosso during the 1960s. She worked at Smith-Bridgman’s in Flint, followed by many years at Midland Ross in Owosso. Her final career success was working alongside her son Tom at Williams Gunsight Company in Davison. She was proud of the many customers she served with a smile, fresh coffee and doughnuts at the outdoor skeet range.
Ruth’s life was dedicated to her family and creating joyful get-togethers, including the annual Smith Christmas party for more than 70 years. She was famous for her delicious gravy, pies and holiday cookie trays, including her renowned peanut butter fudge. She also loved the sun and traveling with her dear friend Kristine Coss.
Her family and friends will celebrate her life at 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
