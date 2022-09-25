Dorothy ‘Dot’ Louise Filan

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. The Rev. Jerry Walden will officiate with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born on June 9, 1933, in Metamora to the late Ralph and Ruby (Heckman) Warren. She attended Perry High School, graduating in 1951. That same year, Dot married Carroll Bailey, Sr. in Lapeer on Nov. 20 and together they raised two sons. Carroll, Sr. later passed in 1978. Dot later married Paul Filan in Owosso on Dec. 7, 1985. Paul passed in 2008.
Dot was a member of Grace Bible Church in Owosso where she had taught sunday school classes. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons Carroll Bailey, Jr. and Keith (Carol) Bailey; four stepchildren Paul (Teresa) Filan, Cheryl (Robert) Cole, Mark Filan and David (Maggie) Filan; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Carroll and Paul; and her eight siblings.
