William ‘Bill’ Graves

Passed away September 17, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, after a four year battle with cancer.
Born March 16, 1938, he was 81. He is survived by his son Steven of Byron, daughter Tammie of Flint, grand daughter Amanda and Josh Adolf of Byron, Grandson Steven Jr. of Lennon.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene. His end of life celebration will be held at his property in Byron on Oct. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m.
