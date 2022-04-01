Marjorie Lou Martindale

Age 94, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Immanuel Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jason Georges will celebrate her life, with burial to follow in Yerian Cemetery.
The Martindale family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, April 1, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Marjorie was born on Feb. 1, 1928, in Port Huron, to the late Donald D. and Laura (Wheeler) Sperry. After graduation from Central High School, she married the late Earl Wendell Martindale in Flushing and together they raised five children. Marjorie spent over 65 years in Shiawassee County and was very active in her community. She loved horses in her early years, was very active with 4-H, was a lifetime member of the FFA and loved to be outdoors on her farm and in her garden or flower beds. She was very talented making crafts and spent a lot of time at craft shows; she also made over 600 quilts for the Shriners Hospital. She traveled the world, including Australia and Europe. She enjoyed bus trips around the United States and a family RV trip to Yellowstone National Park.
Marjorie is survived by her children Michael (Janet) Martindale, Lawrence Martindale, Linda (John) Lamb, Earl Jr. (Kirsten) Martindale and Brian (Jami) Martindale; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister Marilyn Moore.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Earl.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Martindale’s name can be directed to the Corunna FFA.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.