Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Pleasant View.
There will be no services at this time.
June was born June 13, 1937, in Owosso, the daughter of Irvin and Maxine (Wilcoxion) Wilkinson.
June loved her family dearly and looked forward to her grandchildren’s many sporting events and activities. She enjoyed traveling, camping and playing Bingo.
She married Daniel Peters Sr. in 1956; he predeceased her July 2, 1995.
June was employed through the years at Strawstine Manufacturing.
June is survived by her children David (Kathy) Peters, Danell (William) Ridings and Daniel Peters Jr. (Dian Munson); brother Melvin Wilkinson; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and brothers Frank and Norman Wilkinson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to fight Lewy-Body dementia or the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
