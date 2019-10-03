Age 88, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Marie was born in Hillman March 28, 1931, to Jonathan W. and Blanche (Sabourin) Wiggins. She has lived in the Byron area since 2007, moving from Belleville.
She married Robert F.C. Labadie in Redford April 11, 1953. He preceded her in death Dec. 12, 2006.
Marie was a 1948 graduate of Atlanta High School and graduated from Nazareth College in Kalamazoo as a registered nurse in 1952.
Marie balanced a career in nursing as well as being a creative, invaluable part of her husband’s dry cleaning business, Lacy’s Cleaners, in Westland and Detroit.
Marie’s crowning accomplishment and joy was rearing her children and guiding them in the grace and truth found in Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Labadie is survived by her children, Robert F. (Marilyn) Labadie of White Lake, John C. (Debbie) Labadie of Westland, Michelle M. (Ken) Deschepper of Byron, Madeline E. (Dale) Baker of Salem, Ohio, Mary R. (Michael) Wiggett of Loveland, Colorado, Maureen T. Alesna of Marlin, Texas, Margaret A. Labadie of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and James J. Labadie of Greenville, South Carolina. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, sister Rhea Forth of Lake Worth, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Carroll Labadie; brothers James, Hugh, John and Patrick; and sisters Bernice, Audrey, Olive, Bette and Sister Ignatius.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Byron Baptist Church, 410 N. Ann St. in Byron. The Rev. Gary Barbar will officiate; burial to follow in the Fuller Cemetery in Byron.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the church and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Gideon’s International. To sign the online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com.
Hyatt-Ewald Funeral Home
Bay City (810) 266-4611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.