David L. Kildea

Age 84, of Corunna, pasased away Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022, at The Meadows Assisted Living.
A private burial has taken place.
September 22, 2022
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
David Lee Kildea was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Lapeer, the son of Joseph and Annabelle (Evoy) Kildea. He graduated from Corunna High School in 1956. On Nov. 17, 1956, David married Carolyn Beamish. He enjoyed reading, going to the casino and spending time with his family. In 1996, he retired after 40 years from General Motors as a crane operator.
David is survived by his wife Carolyn Kildea; children Timothy (Cindy) Kildea, Vicki (Denny) Schaffer, Julie Kildea and Steven (Dawn) Kildea; grandchildren Karlie Krajcovic, Sarah Haight, Ashley Hutchinson, Jordy Schaffer, Jeffrey Kildea, Rebecca Kildea, Krista Cross, Trevor Kildea, Karl Kildea and Keegan Kral; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister Beverley (Edward) Downer of Las Vegas; and sister-in-laws Colleen (John) Miros and Phyllis (Wayne) Nesvit.
He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Kildea.
The family would like to send a special thank you out to Nurse Lisa from Memorial Hospice and The Meadows nurses, Gabby and Heidi.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
