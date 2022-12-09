Jeffery Scott Decker

Age 52, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Aaron Kesson will officiate with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Perry.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service Monday.
Jeff was born on Aug. 21, 1970, in Owosso to William and Marlene (Balcom) Decker.
He attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1988. Following high school, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served his country faithfully in Desert Storm. Jeff served for seven years before being honorably discharged. His time in the service afforded Jeff extensive travel around the world from such places as Spain, the Middle East, Japan and Hawaii.
On June 6, 1992, Jeff would marry the love of his life, Christine Bauer, in Williamston. Following his time in the military, Jeff went to work for the United States Post Office in Durand as a mail carrier for 23 years. Many remember Jeff as their carrier with fondness, as he was a friend to everyone that he met.
Jeff was an avid runner and also enjoyed reading, comic books, watching movies and listening to rock music. He was involved with the Cub Scouts and active in the Durand Band Boosters where he had put on a zombie fundraiser for the band. Jeff was a life member and Senior Vice Commander of the Durand VFW Reed-Raymond Post 2272. He had organized comedy fundraiser shows for the VFW for many years. He put together two comic-cons in Durand and was involved in the South East Michigan Ghost Hunters Society.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 30 years, Chris; daughter Lyndsey (Andy Pringle) Decker; son Brady Decker; father William Decker; and brother Tim (Stephanie) Decker. Jeff was a valued and loved brother-in-law and was dearly loved by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene and son, Chase, on Nov. 23, 1995.
Memorial contributions given in Jeff’s name are suggested to his family for future designation.
