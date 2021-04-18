Age 81, of Bancroft, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be announced later this summer by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel.
Roger was born in Owosso on May 5, 1939, to LeRoy and Dorothy (Crowner) Price. He graduated from Corunna High School in the class of 1957, and on Dec. 28, 1957, he married the love of his life, Caroline Elizabeth Nickels, at the Durand Baptist Church. Together they raised four children.
Roger spent his early years working in many trades. He served as Shiawassee Township supervisor, Shiawassee County drain commissioner and as city manager of many Michigan municipalities until retiring from the village of Stockbridge.
Roger loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons and grandson. He also enjoyed woodworking and was especially proud of the lighthouse that he made for Caroline. He maintained a meticulous garden that fed his family and the neighborhood. He loved watching the Spartans.
Roger was a proud supporter of agriculture. He was a 4-H Leader, helped with FFA projects, and could commonly be found supporting the youth livestock sales at the Shiawassee County Fair. Roger and Caroline were some of the original investors in the Hibbard Road Fairgrounds, participating in the “Buy an Acre” program.
Roger loved children. He was a Boy Scout leader, Little League Baseball coach, PTO President and a volunteer for DVA Ambulance. Second to his love for Caroline was his adoration of his grandchildren. He was their biggest cheerleader and rarely missed a game or a performance. Roger’s favorite means of transportation were his John Deere tractors, Big John, and Little John.
Roger is survived by his wife of 63 years, Caroline; children Rodger Price (Karen Varney), Laurie (Don) Hendershot, Daniel (Michelle) Price and Timothy Price (Kim Keeler); grandchildren Holden Price (Sara Lalk), Carly Hendershot and Addison Price (Nathan Hall); step-grandchild Kim (Jeremy) Hall; step-great-grandchildren Austin and Kendall Hall; brother Norman (Eleanor) Price; aunt Alice Lewis; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many loving in-laws.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Bonita.
Memorial contributions in Roger’s name are suggested to Silver Creek Church in Birch Run, Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair, or to the family.
