Eugene Edward Norder

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso with the Rev. Paul Wilde officiating.
Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Eugene was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Bancroft, the son of Raymond and Anna (Schleef) Norder. He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1958.
“Rue” enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing card games and taking trips to the casino. He looked forward to coffee hour. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Michigan football and basketball along with the Detroit Tigers. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family.
Eugene worked in construction for many years and he became an excellent carpenter over the years.
Eugene is survived by sons Brian (Chona) Norder, Shawn Norder and Benjamin (Courtney Anne) Norder; the boys’ mother Sharon Datzko; granddaughters Kylee (Kevin) Outen, Kennedy Norder, Patience Norder, Mayzie and Belle on the way; grandsons, Levi Norder, and Hayden Norman; great-grandchildren Eremiah, Lana and Ever Michael; brothers Delwood, Virgil (Kathy), Gordon, James (Ann), Allan and Roland (Marsha); sisters Joann Southwell, Wanda Potter and Marilyn (Mike) Thornburg; along with many other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his son Michael; parents; brothers Delmer, Leslie, Wendell, Roger Norder; and sisters Rosalie and Marcia Norder.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
