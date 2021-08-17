William (Bill) McConnell

Age 71, of Perry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, of natural causes.
He was born April 21, 1950, to Henry (Paul) and Jane Alice “Betty” (Vaughan) McConnell of Shaftsburg. He was one of four children. He graduated from St. Johns High School in 1968. He then married his wife of 42 years Linda (Hart) McConnell on Aug. 25, 1972, in Williamston. They raised three children: Paul (Jodi) McConnell, Tammy (Brian) Van Norman and Jamie (Matt) Lawson. He retired from a long career in concrete and masonry restoration in 2020. During his youth he loved horses and racoon hunting. In his later years, he enjoyed farming. He always enjoyed a Miller High Life and a good story. He was known for his generosity and would often “buy the next round.”
He is survived by children Paul (Jodi) McConnell, Tammy (Brian) Van Norman and Jamie (Matt) Lawson; grandchildren Alicia McConnell, Andrew McConnell, Blake Van Norman, Sophie Van Norman, Audrey Lawson and Johnny McConnell; siblings Bobbie (Doug) Nielsen and Issie (Kim) Nielsen; and nieces and nephews Mike, Michelle, Kim, and Bryan Nielsen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, their infant twins, his parents and sibling Bonnie Selby.
Visitation hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 214 S. Main St., Perry.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
