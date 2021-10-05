Age 64, of Forsyth, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
He was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Owosso, the son of Garth and Elma (Dibean) Edick.
He was retired career military, serving in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Danny also retired from the U.S. Postal Service after more than 20 years. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and traveler, and a fan of the Detroit Lions. Most of all, Danny loved spending time with family.
He survived by his loving wife Shelley Edick; daughter Danielle Peerenboom and husband Corey; son Brian Edick and wife Kelly; daughter Heidi Schaff and husband Jason; stepsons David Steele and wife Stephanie, and Dakota Steele; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Greg Starr and wife Cheryl, and Lynn Starr and Michael Edick; sisters Christine Keyes and husband Keith, and Trudy Edick and spouse Tracy Olson; brother-in-law Rock Kanyuh and wife Jeanne; father-in-law Ken Kanyuh; many good friends; and several nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Garth and Elma; brothers Richard, Robert and Douglas Malachowski; and sister Rose (Malachowski) Root.
A family-directed celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Cremation is in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta, Missouri.
