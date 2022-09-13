Leslie ‘Les’ Frederick Rood

Age 83, of Brady Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at home after battling pulmonary fibrosis for a number of years.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.
Les was born in Owosso on March 29, 1939, to Frederick and Leona (Rathbun) Rood.
Les met the love of his life, Rebecca Becker, on Sept. 23, 1984, at Michigan International Speedway and they were married Feb. 9, 1985, at Southside Christian Church in Kokomo, Indiana. Becky survived him and will always cherish their life.
Les began his telecommunications in 1968 and was employed by GTE/Verizon for 24 years. Les was also an auto bump and paint guy all his life, a trade he learned from his dad and loved.
Les loved to fish, hunt and car racing.
Les and Carol Rood raised four children that survive him also: Cheryl Rasch of Owosso, Susan and Jerry Coscarelli of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tim and Tracy Rood of Petoskey and Leslie Kevin Rood of Owosso; grandchildren Nick Shepard, Sarah (Eric) Walsh, Vinny Coscarelli Katy (Thai Yaparwong) Coscarelli, Michelle (Matt) Bourque, Jonathan (Lindsay) Sheppard, Adam Rood, Chris Rood, Samantha Rood and Jen (Christian) Aguilera; he was blessed with Brandy Shepard who passed away in October 2010; great-grandchildren Danica, Landon, Addison, Paxton, Bennett, Bowie, Jack, Brooklyn, Karlie, Remini, Genesis and Leo; also surviving are sister Joanne Luchenbill of Charlotte and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by granddaughter Brandy; great-grandson Eric; father Fred Rood; mother Leona Nechvil; and siblings Tom, Sharon, Rick, Nancy, John and Dennis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior or Make a Wish Foundation.
