Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home.
Due to the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current ban on gatherings, the family will hold a public celebration to honor Rodney at a later date.
Rod was born Jan. 1, 1952, in Owosso, the son of Robert and Wava (Stilson) Rust.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1970.
Rodney was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed traveling; he especially looked forward to motorcycle trips with his father. Most of all Rod loved spending time with his grandchildren who were the big love of his life.
He was employed through the years with General Motors as well as being an entrepreneur, selling cars and truck driving.
Rodney is survived by his daughters, Marli (Brian) Oliver and Christina (Tim) Norder; grandchildren Margaret, Samuel, Amos, Simon and Renata; mother Wava; brothers Jerry Rust and Jim (Rosie) Rust; sister Jackie (Al) Custer; nieces and nephews Jeremy, Angela, Jim, Jason and Jennifer; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Robert “Bob” Rust.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be distributed throughout Owosso organizations that Rod enjoyed and supported.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
