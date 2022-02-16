Elizabeth Ann Graves

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Winds diminishing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Winds diminishing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.