Elizabeth Ann Graves (“Betty” to family and friends) entered the kingdom of heaven Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, and heard the words “well done, good and faithful servant.” She was just 10 days shy of her 88th birthday. She died in Fort Myers, Florida, where she has lived for the last eight years.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. The Rev. Elden Lee (Betty’s nephew) will officiate the service. Burial will take place in Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg.
The Graves family will receive family and friends starting at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Betty was born on Feb. 23, 1934, in Lansing, to the late Gerald Roy and Edna Eleanor (Shauver) Sawyer. After high school, Betty married the late Rollie Roland Graves and together they raised four children: Jim, Carol, Tammy and Bonnie.
Betty was a woman of great faith. She and Rollie led the youth group at Perry Free Methodist Church for many years, sharing the love of Jesus with all. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen cooking for everyone, especially those in her family and at her church. Betty and Rollie had a large garden on the family farm where she used her green thumb to raise and can all the vegetables for their family. Betty loved watching her beloved Detroit Tigers and was such a devoted follower that she kept her own box score for every game. Betty had a warm heart and was always willing to pray for you at any moment.
Left to cherish her memory are children Carol Graves, Tammy (Rod) Scott and Bonnie Nichols; and daughter-in-law Debbie Graves. She dearly loved grandchildren Kelly Graves, Kevin (Megan) Graves, Eleanor Morse, Benjamin Morse, Rachel (Bill) Wilson, Sarah (Kurt) Lambright, Jonathon Nichols and Brandon Nichols; as well as great-grandchildren Copper, Catherine and Carter Graves, and Will, Lydia and Eliza Wilson. She will be missed by her family very much.
She was welcomed to heaven by husband Rollie and son Jim Graves.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
