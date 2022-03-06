Lois ‘Eilene’ Mark

Age 86, formerly of Owosso and Fife Lake, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Livonia. Eilene had made the difficult decision a few days earlier to end dialysis and left this world peacefully with her son Kevin by her side.
Eilene was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in Flint, to parents Charles Parker and Margaret Lawrence. She served as a registered nurse for a number of years and later as Shiawassee County Guardian for 17 years.
Eilene touched many lives with her generosity and kind nature. Although well-known for her wonderful cooking, Eilene enjoyed a wide range of pastimes and hobbies such as sewing, painting, reading and crafting. She was a member of the Palette and Brush Club for many years.
Eilene loved the outdoors. She was very knowledgeable regarding Michigan’s flora and fauna, and loved foraging for wild edibles including berries, mushrooms and apples. Eilene could also identify various birds and wildlife by their calls or tracks with ease.
Eilene’s gentle, kindly demeanor also belied her considerable skill as a sharpshooter. In her youth, she was a member of the National Rifle Association and won several shooting competitions.
Eilene is survived by her son Kevin (Susan); brother George Parker (Donna); grandsons Ben and Ian; grandaughters Heather and April; great-grandsons Dustin and Harlon; great-granddaughters Kaylee and Samantha; great-great-grandson Cameron; and great-great-granddaughter Ellie-Ann.
She was predeceased by her husband Harlon Mark; daughter Leslie “Michelle” Synder; and sister Norma “Jean” Swartwood.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Michigan Nature Association (michigannature.org) or The Nature Conservancy (nature.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.