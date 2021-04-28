Age 86, of Elsie, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30. The Rev. David Jenuwine will celebrate. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Gratiot County.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
Micky was born in St. Johns Sept. 21, 1934, the daughter of Victor and Augusta (Dogan) Ladiski. She lived her life in the Elsie area and attended Elsie Public Schools.
On Nov. 3, 1951, Micky married Frank Joe Chapko at St. Cyril Catholic Church. After 61 years of marriage, Frank passed away April 2, 2013. On May 30, 2015, she married Charles “Charlie” Chapko Sr. He passed away Jan. 1, 2018.
Micky was a selfless, caring person, always seeking to make everyone happy. She enjoyed sewing, camping, fishing and gardening. She spent many hours sitting by her pond and visiting with family and friends. She liked to dance and listen to polka music.
The most important thing in Micky’s life was her family and spending time with them. She loved to prepare family feasts. Her family will treasure the special quilts and afghans she made for them.
Micky’s faith was very important to her and she prayed the rosary daily. She was a lifetime member of St. Cyril Catholic Church.
Micky is survived by daughters Elaine (Jon) Bartholic, of Ovid, Marcia (Ken) Pangborn, of Ashley, Lori (Jim) Porubsky, of Bannister, Michelle (Will) Ford, of Central Lake, and Tamara Bodine-Wilson, of Caledonia; sons John (Lisa) Chapko, of Elsie, Frank (Yolanda) Chapko, of Bannister, Jeff (Camie) Chapko, of Elsie, and Tim (Tammy) Chapko, of Jackson, Georgia; 28 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; stepchildren Christine (Dwight) Boak, of St. Johns, and Charles (Carrie Ann) Chapko, of St. Johns; stepson-in-law Richard Villarreal, of St. Johns; five stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; sister and best friend Mary Cerny; and many nieces and nephews.
Micky was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Frank; second husband Charlie; son-in-law Chris Brown; grandson Creigh Bisson; infant great-grandson Silas Chapko; stepdaughter Lisa Villarreal; and siblings Betty Loznak, John Ladiski, Pete Ladiski, Frank Ladiski and Paul Ladiski.
Memorials may be made to WOES Polka Palace or St. Cyril Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
