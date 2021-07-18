James Henry Schwartzkopf

Age 76, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 24, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Revs. Cal Emerson and Wes Coffey officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside West Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. to the time of service.
James was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Yale, the son of Henry and Dorothy (Main) Schwartzkopf.
He graduated from Capac High School, class of 1962, and attended St. Clair Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in religion from Owosso Bible College.
James was a member of the GracePointe Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed putting around in the yard and tending to his gardens. He looked forward to camping, family get-togethers and being involved in the church.
He married Rebecca Ann Overholt in Owosso on Octo. 16, 1976.
James retired from Toledo Commutator in 2006 as shipping supervisor after 39 years of service.
James is survived by his wife of 45 years Rebecca; daughter Julie Schwartzkopf; brother Larry (Robin) Schwartzkopf; brothers-in-law Paul Overholt and John (Deanna) Overholt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Avis Ward; special companion Rosie; several nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law Claude Overholt, mother-in-law Doris Overholt, sister-in-law Avis Ward and brother-in-law Jack Ward.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Winding Creek Camp.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
