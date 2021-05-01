Age 30, of Ovid, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at McLaren Flint.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Kati was born in St. Johns on Feb. 14, 1991, the daughter of David Coon and Rebecca Nethaway.
Kati graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 2009. Kati worked for Valero Gas Station in Ovid. She enjoyed fishing and camping.
Kati is survived by daughter Alexis Nethaway; father David Coon; sister Jessica (Earl) Tessman; grandparents Ron and Sue Nethaway and Marie VanDeusen; and aunt Rhonda (Chris) Robinson.
She was predeceased by her mother and brother Chris.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
