Nancy J. MartinJan. 5, 1949 - Nov. 26, 2021

Age 72, of Vernon, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Lodges of Durand.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Nancy was born on Jan. 5, 1949, in Durand, to the late Douglas and Mary (Brown) Parlett. She enjoyed her 30 years working at Kmart in Corunna, where she retired as store manager. Nancy loved her family, reading historical books, old westerns, antiques and flower gardens.
Nancy is survived by son Matthew (Susan) Dugener; siblings Thad (Flossie) Brewer, Patricia Goff and James Brewer; grandchildren Nathan Dugener, Jared Dugener, Adam Dugener, Jeff Draper, Samantha Rosa and Jacquelyn Rosa; and her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by step-father Lester Parlett; daughter Mary “Jill” Weldon; grandson Scott Woodring; and siblings Sharon Graham, Dallas “Butch” Brewer, Leonard Brewer and Gary Brewer.
Contributions given in Nancy’s name are suggested to Kindred Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
