Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Arnold was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Farwell, the son of Howard and Crystal (Robison) Grace.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1955, and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, where he married Suzanne (Krider) Sept. 4, 1959.
In his younger years Arnold enjoyed playing tennis. He had a love of photography and could be found taking pictures at events and family get-togethers. Most of all, Arnold loved his family and especially cherished his time with his grandchildren.
Arnold retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue; children Kim Grace, Heather (Chuck) Wisenbaugh and Shawn Grace; grandchildren Tony, Auston, Noah, Hannah and Keyera; sister Pat (Richard) Lyon; brothers-in-law Dave (Bev) Krider and Terry Krider; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Arnold was predeceased by his parents and brother Bob (Marilyn) Grace.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
