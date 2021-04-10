Marlene Claire (Inhulsen) Ammerman

Age 85, of Flint, passed away peacefully at her winter home in Seminole, Florida.
Marlene was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of John and Marie (Skornicka) Inhulsen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 16 at Christ Episcopal Church in Owosso.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Marlene married Dwain Ammerman Feb. 14, 1997, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He preceded her in death March 1.
Marlene worked in various positions; she was a hairdresser and owned Marlene’s Beauty Salon, worked as a cook and worked in a factory.
She was a member for many years at Christ Episcopal Church, sang in the church choir and served on the St. Mary’s Guild. She also served on the Owosso YWCA board. She loved dancing, music, sewing, quilting, taking cruises and traveling.
Marlene is survived by daughter Debra Davis; son Michael (Galina) Davis; grandchildren Kara Langenberg, Emily Davis and Michelle Davis; great-grandchildren Vanessa Speilman, Ryan Stone, Kailynn DiCicco, Arabella Davis and Jaslynn and Jayda Chalmers; stepdaughters Chris (Bill) Pesel, Connie Kusza and Cathy (Scott) Amore; step grandchildren Brent ( Amanda) Pesel and Jake Kusza; sisters Betty Caverson and Sandra (Robert) Stinson; and brothers John (Pat) Inhulsen and Terry (Gail) Inhulsen.
Marlene was predeceased by granddaughter Tiffany Davis, sister Joan Jones and brother Jerry Inhulsen.
Thank you to the Purple Team of Suncoast Hospice, Kerry and Cindy for all their loving care and support of our Mother. Contributions can be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760, suncoasthospicefoundatioon.org or (727) 523-2441.
Online condolences may be sent to nelson-house.com.
