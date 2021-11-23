Robert K. Ochodnicky

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home.
Robert was born Aug. 3, 1936, in St. Johns, the son of Steven and Helen (Herrick) Ochodnicky.
He graduated from Lansing Sexton High School, class of 1951.
Robert looked forward to trips to the casino, playing Bingo and taking walks. He especially enjoyed playing cribbage with his son Jeff. Most of all, Robert loved his family and cherished any time spent with them.
He married Diane Lewis in Owosso on March 31, 1956; she predeceased him on July 13, 2000.
Robert retired from Woodard after many years of service.
Robert is survived by his children Bobby (Kay) Ochodnicky, David (Dawn) Ochodnicky, Cindy (Brian) Shire and Jeff (Shelly) Ochodnicky; grandchildren Zack Shire, Robert (Ashley) Ochodnicky, Riane Ochodnicky, Erika Ochodnicky, Kortnee (Sean) Davis, Kyle (Sam) Holmes and Kara Holmes and Nicholas VonSteenburg; several great-grandchildren; siblings Tom Ochodnicky, Terry (Judy) Ochodnicky, Duane (Lynn) Ochodnicky, Shirley (Don) Domby and Judy Vura; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Diane; infant son Billy; grandson Greg Shire; brothers Steve, Jim, George and Rick Ochodnicky; and sisters Betty Jones and Diane Goodwin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawasse Council on Aging.Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
