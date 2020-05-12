Age 101, of Corunna, entered heaven at daybreak on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, after residing for three months at Chesaning Comfort Care.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Reta was born June 23, 1918, in St. Johns. She was the second daughter of Robert and Winifred Helmer. Reta enjoyed a wonderful childhood with her siblings and neighborhood children growing up in Shiatown and playing along the Shiawassee River near the Shiatown dam.
Reta fondly recalled her father’s work as a telegraph operator on the railroad, and being put on the train at Durand Union Station to go spend the day with him when he was stationed in Pontiac. When she was 4 years old, the family traveled to Tonkawa, Oklahoma, where they lived in a boxcar while he worked. He was stationed at several posts throughout Michigan, but Shiatown was always home.
Reta graduated from Bay City High School in 1936. She completed a nursing course in 1940 while working at the state hospital in Pontiac. She married George Gillette and was blessed with daughters Beth in 1938 and Winnie in 1940. The family moved back to Shiawassee County, where Reta worked as a practical nurse at the Shiawassee County Poor Farm and Pleasant View nursing home. She was married to Jack Berg and son Rick was born 1952.
When circumstances found her caring for her young children alone, she began work at Autolite/Johnson Controls in Owosso assembling automotive batteries for increased pay. It was there that she met Kenneth Max Eicher and they were married at the First Baptist Church of Corunna June 23, 1962. Both she and Ken retired from the battery plant — she with 28 years of service and he with 30. They enjoyed retirement wintering in Florida and traveling across the country with a travel trailer club in the summers. Ken died Sept. 17, 1987.
Reta was an avid crafter, creating thousands of “scrubbies” to raise money for the VFW Auxiliary Cancer Fund and church missions. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, cooking and gardening.
She lived independently until dementia prevented it. At that time, she was welcomed into the home of her grandson Derald Cramner and his wife Cathy, where she resided for 7½ years. She was lovingly spoiled by them and her great-granddaughter Whitney Bailey, who was her daytime caregiver the past few years.
Reta was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Corunna well into her 90s. She served on boards and missions and tirelessly visited shut-in members. She was always willing to help where needed and volunteered in many ways in the community. She was a life member of the Corunna VFW Auxilary Post 4005 and also the Fenton Chapter 248 Order of the Eastern Stars.
She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Winifred Helmer; husband Kenneth Eicher; daughters Winifred Gillette and Elizabeth (Derald Cramner) (James) Gooding; sisters Helen (John) Potter, Thelma (Gilbert) Semke and Joan (James) Gooding; and brothers Robert, Harris and Edward (Mary) Helmer.
Reta is survived by her son Richard Eicher; grandchildren Jason (Alison) Eicher, Jennifer (Kevin) Price, Jamie Richmond, Derald (Cathy) Cramner, Steven Cramner, Kathy Cramner, Tracy Cramner and Jeffery (Yvonne Shashura) Cramner; great-grandchildren Lindsay Cramner, Whitney (Ryan) Bailey, Sarah King, Sara Standard, Collin and Matthew Cramner, Austin and Evan Eicher, and Bryce and Nicholas Richmond; great-great-grandchildren Conner and Lynette Bailey, Alexis Walker, and Tia O’Neal; and special nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Corunna, 1120 Legion Road, Corunna, MI 48817 or the Corunna VFW Post 4005 Auxiliary, 416 S. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Chesaning Comfort Care and Valley Hospice for the love they showed to Grandma Reta when restrictions did not allow her to have visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.