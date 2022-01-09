Dec. 31, 1930 - Jan. 6, 2022
Age 91, of Bancroft, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Love Chapel in Bancroft with final rest in Fremont Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
Barbara was born Dec. 31, 1930, in Antrim Township to J. Harold and Nellie (Walter) Kingsley. On Feb. 22, 1948, she married Stanley E. Eddy at the Bancroft United Methodist Church and together raised five children. Barbara and Stanley were married 66 years prior to Stanley’s passing Nov. 15, 2014.
In addition to being a homemaker and raising her family, Barbara was also the Bancroft village treasurer for many years. She was an avid golfer with Stanley on many leagues, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and loved her many winters spent with Stanley in Gulf Shores.
Barbara is survived by her children Ron (Sue) Eddy of Mio, Mark (Dorothy) Eddy of Ohio, Rebecca (Brad) Horton of Roscommon and Cathy (Kirk) Goldner of Owosso; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters Joann Tattersall and Eva (Les) Drlik; and sister-in-law Ruth Eddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Stanley; son David and brothers Leon Kingsley and Carl Kingsley.
Memorial contributions given in Barbara’s name are suggested to the Bancroft United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.