Age 50, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his sister’s residence in Owosso.
He was born Aug. 23, 1969 in Flint, to Borden Howell Hale and Olene J. (Huckabee) Hale. James had a passion for music and making people laugh with his video clips of parodies and impersonations of famous movie clips. James was loved by many friends and Health care workers that he met along the way of his life.
Jimmy especially loved his family, his close friends and his cat Oreo who also lost his battle of Kidney Disease. Even through the most difficult times and challenges of his life, he still managed to make lemonade out of lemons.
James was preceded in death by his Father Borden H. Hale; Mother Olene J. Hale; sister Becky A. Jobson; Brother Gary H. Hale; Brother Borden H. Hale II.
Surving are brother Greg of Mt. Morris; sister Lynda Hoss of Manton; sister Marisa Pierce of Owosso; brother Terry Hale; and sister Brenda Partin; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his Aunt Velma Newberry of Florida.
Special thank you to James LaFay and Chris Lafay for helping with our brother and a special thank you to Diane from DaVita in Novi, and many dear friends and co-workers who contributed in more ways than I can say, thank you for everything.
Dear Jimmy, I thought of you today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and will tomorrow too. I think of you in silence, I make no outward show, for what it meant to lose you only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy I do it everyday. It’s the heartache of losing you that will never go away.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to McGeehan Funeral Homes Martin Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.