Esther was born Aug. 28, 1917, and spent 103½ years on this earth.
Esther was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, to Katerina Hozak Ptacek and Rudolph Ptacek. She came to Michigan when she was 4. She grew up in Rush Township on the family farm along M-52 on the banks of the Shiawassee River, adjacent to the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
The Ptacek farm was truly a family endeavor, producing fruits and vegetables that supported them during the Depression years. When Esther married Lynn Lemunyon, she moved to his farm in New Haven Township. There they raised five children. One of their proudest accomplishments was seeing that all five of the children and three grandchildren attended college.
Esther was devoted to her church activities and raising her family. She was an avid gardener, cook and housekeeper; she later worked at A.G. Redmond, Emery Pratt, and Universal Electric. After the death of her husband, Esther sold the farm in 2002 and moved to Austin, Texas, where she resided until her death.
Esther is survived by children Karen Lemunyon of Austin, Darlene Higgins of Gaylord, Jerrell Lemunyon (Donna) of Fort Worth, Texas, Roger Lemunyon (Darcy Toth) of Grand Ledge and Jeannette Jones of Gaylord; as well as grandchildren Thomas, Corrie and Erika.
She was predeceased by her husband for 59 years, Lynn Horace Lemunyon; a baby daughter; sisters Blanche Sandusky Raymond, Martha Huber Barnefske, Emily Wright, Helen Patton, Vera Jones and Libby Wefel; and brothers Robert, Joe, Bill, Ed, Walter and Rudy Ptacek.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date in Owosso. The family requests memorial contributions be given to Habitat for Humanity, a local food pantry, homeless shelter or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
