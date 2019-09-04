Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Sept. 2, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Nora was a homemaker and truly loved her family and friends. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed many hours with her oil paints and canvases. Everyone who knew Nora called her a “prayer warrior.” She is so happy to be with Jesus.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Perry Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Grass of Perry Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Maple River Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the church.
Nora was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Owosso, the daughter of Harry Frederick and Gladys (Brigham) Schultz. She graduated from Owosso High School.
On June 28, 1947, she married William Charles Wright in Owosso.
She was a member of the Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church and also attended Perry Baptist Church. In her last years, she lived under the loving care of her granddaughter, Tracie Grass, and her husband, Adam Grass, and their children.
Survivors include children Bill Wright, daughter-in-law Mary Jane Wright, Leonard (Deborah) Wright, Chuck (Deb) Wright, Jeanne (Ron) DeHaas and Bob Wright; grandchildren Julie (Chad) Jennings, Christa (Dan) Starkey, Erin (Brian) Spraker, Mark (Eldiva) Lathrup, Scott (Jamie) Wright, Faith (Michael) Allen, Kimberly (Jim) Schliefke, David Wright, Jana (Mike) McCreadie, Karyn (Brian) DeLorge, Robbin (Dave) Larner, Tracie (Adam) Grass, Matthew (Jessica) Wright, Amy (Chris) Schuyler, April Graham, Hannah (Collin) Rose, Andrew (Rachel) Wideman, Thomas (Ryah) Wideman, Abigail (Nathan) Johnson, Steven Wright, Phillip (Hannah) Wright, Mark Wright, Anna (Rueben) Gitonga, and Lydia (Joel) Rudasumbwa; 39 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Nora was predeceased by her beloved husband William Wright; son David Wright; grandchildren Joel Wright, Mary Wright and Nathan Taylor; and three brothers.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or Pregnancy Resource Center of Owosso. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.