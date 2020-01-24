Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at The Meadows under the care of hospice.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Deane Wyllys officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the time of service.
Donald was born April 30, 1938, in Owosso, to Ruth Naomi Sheldon and Charles Frederick Van Steenburgh. He attended Owosso High School and earned his GED while proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He married Louise Barnard Edgeworth in August 1963. He was a supervisor and plant manager at many area manufacturing facilities for several years.
He especially enjoyed his retirement job as a custodial maintenance at the First United Methodist Church in Owosso. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie in Owosso and attended the First United Methodist Church in Owosso.
Don’s lifetime passion was bowling. He was a member of various local leagues and traveled throughout the United States to various bowling tournaments. He possessed the coveted 300 game ring as well. He and Louise looked forward to their annual Las Vegas trips, where the staff always remembered their names and they were treated like royalty. He also enjoyed his many cycling trips all throughout the area and beyond.
Don was a proud veteran of the Navy, having served on LST 1122 out of San Diego harbor for four years. He remained close friends with many of the members of that unit often traveling out of state to LST reunions.
Don is survived by his daughter Julie Ardelean; stepchildren Linda Phaneuf and Brent (Dedre) Edgeworth; grandchildren Kristen (Jeremy) Soukup, Megan Phaneuf (Edward Luchessi), Chelsea Chase, Zack Edgeworth, Farren Edgeworth, Issac Edgeworth and Brett Ardelean; great-grandchildren Parker and Mitchell Soukup, Lily Chase, Sam Luchessi, and Hassan Zagmot; sister-in-law Sue (Richard) Smith; brother-in-law Robert Bierwagen; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise; parents; sons-in-law Thomas Phaneuf and Mike Ardelean; brother Charles Van Steenburgh; sister Shirley Mathewson; and niece Marianne Matherson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation, Owosso Eagles Aerie 851 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
