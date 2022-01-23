Age 85, of Belleville, Illinois, born Dec. 29, 1936, in Addison, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.
James received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Michigan. During his successful career as an electrical engineer, James had several patents awarded to him. He spent his professional life employed by The Ford Motor Company, Motorola, Armitron and I-Scan.
James served nine years as a school board member of Laingsburg Community School District, was on the City of Laingsburg Planning Committee and worked as an aid for 13 years in the fourth grade classroom. He was also involved with Laingsburg youth baseball and basketball programs.
He was preceded in death by his wife Julie Cherry, nee Richmond who he married in 1957; his parents Ralph and Vivian, nee Johnston Cherry; and his two brothers Jack Cherry and John Cherry.
James is survived by his children James Cherry, Jr., Colleen (Michael) Lowe, Don (Paige) Cherry and Vicky (Steven) Wickham; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Condolences may be expressed online to the family at kasslyfuneral.com.
Per his wishes, James was cremated, and no services will be held.
