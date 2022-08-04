Age 65, of Durand, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home.
Pam was born Oct. 26, 1956 in Owosso, the daughter of Brent and Sharon (Neverman) Fruchey.
She graduated from Durand High School, class of 1974.
Pam enjoyed camping trips, flying and crafts such as sewing and embroidery.
She married Richard Musson at Owosso Methodist Church on Feb. 15, 1975.
Pam is survived by her husband Richard; father Brent Fruchey; sisters Lisa (Craig) Gibbs and Sue Ann (Clint) Manning; nieces Morgan Gibbs, Paige and Rylee Manning and Tabetha Spencer; nephews Trent Manning, George and Chris Spencer; sister-in-law Susan (Thom) Howe; mother-in-law Ardith Musson; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother, Sharon Fruchey.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
