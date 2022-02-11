Helen A. Lynch

Age 88, of Ontario, California, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Murietta, California.
The funeral will take place Monday, Feb. 14, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Rosewood Court Ontario, California, with Bishop Holmes presiding. Internment following at Bellevue Mausoleum & Cemetery Ontario, California.
Helen was the daughter of Seth and Della Cummings, born April 30, 1933. Helen loved the piano and at the age of six her parents made sure that she had one and that brought her so much joy. She excelled at her education and graduated early at the age of 17 from Corunna High School. She then went on to college at Western Michigan University and earned a bacholor’s of arts degree in music. A very accomplished pianist and vocalist she taught a great many students the joys of playing the piano. Every Sunday she played beautifully for her church members at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Helen married Robert Lee Lynch of Caledonia Township on July 4, 1957. She and Robert moved to California in Aug., 1962 and resided in Ontario for 60 years. In Owosso, she worked for Don and Becky Galloway at the Owosso Dry Cleaners. After moving to California, she worked as a secretary at San Antonio Hospital and then at Santa Anita Race Track for 30 years, where she eventually retired at the age of 62. In retirement she was able to enjoy and spend time with her grandkids. She loved playing games and teaching them all that she could. Helen loved her family. She also loved to research family history. She was able to go back many year in her family’s genealogies.
Helen is survived by her daughter Christine (John) Cuccia of Murrieta, California and their children: Alyssa, Frank, and Gianna Cuccia of California; two younger sisters Mary Ann Sutphen, of Michigan and Jennifer Renken, of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. Other listed grandchildren Jonathan and Kathleen Lynch Koch Creek of Creswell, Oregon, Anthony Lynch of La Verne, of Tennessee, Tara Dean Cochran, Shelby Fennel and Jessi Lynch of Liverpool, Ohio, Jeremiah West, Tara Brian Birr, and Joshua and April Nelson all of Barstow, California; great-grandchildren Olivia Koch, Christopher and Jordan Creek, of Oregon, Timothy, Chelsea and Cody Lynch, of Tennessee, Delany Hudson and Riley Cochran, of Ohio, Dwayne and Anthony Reading and Josiah Nelson, of California.
Mrs. Lynch was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son (Charlie); step-sons Larry and RJ; sister Lela Hunt; and brother Seth Cummings.
