Age 87, of Perry, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
She was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Fowlerville, the daughter of Earl and Joyce (Purdy) Tefft. Char graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1951. On Aug. 8, 1959, she married Paul Marsh Crane.
She attended Perry Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, canning, coupon collecting for Shiawassee Council on Aging, making lap blankets she donated to Pleasant View and other facilities, yard work and rummage sales.
Char worked in her early years at Mahar Farms and the Shiawassee County Journal, and then for 22 years at Meijer. After retiring, she worked at IGA in Perry and Burger King.
She is survived by her sons Paul (Sharon) Crane of Jackson and Joel (Carol) Crane 0f Perry; grandson Richard; sister Nila (Dean) Baldwin of Tennessee; and best friend and adopted daughter Lisa Sharp.
She was predeceased by her husband Paul, two brothers and three sisters.
There will be a graveside service announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials to be donated to the family to go to quilters of Durand at PO Box 51, Perry, MI 48872.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
