Age 102, of Owosso, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at The Meadows.
Margaret was born in Hubbell, Nebraska, and was the youngest of nine children. She graduated from Hubbell High School in 1935. Education and learning were important to her. She loved to embroider, work crossword puzzles and play Bingo.
Surviving are her children Joyce Baird of Green Isle, Minnesota, Jerry (Kathy) Icenogle of Fort Collins, Colorado, Sharilyn (Larry) Koch of Ovid, Beth (John) Ball of Lees Summit, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two daughters.
The family of Margaret would like to express their appreciation to the employees and staff at The Meadows for their wonderful care and support and the hospice nurses of Memorial Healthcare for the comfort and medical help provided.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no service. Burial will take place in Missouri.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
