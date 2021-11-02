Todd J. Michalec

Age 53, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Todd was born Feb. 21, 1968 in Owosso, the son of Paul Michalec and Kathleen (Zatkovic) Michalec.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1986, and earned a business degree from Baker College.
Todd had a passion for sports, was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing. He loved being outdoors with his family in the summer and spent a lot of time at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio.
He married Christin Morgan at Green Meadows Park in Owosso Aug. 24, 2013.
Todd was employed through the years with the The Argus-Press and, most recently, Simpson Greenhouse. He loved the horticultural atmosphere and became part of the Simpson family.
Todd is survived by his wife Chrissy; parents Kathy Michalec and Paul (Sandi) Michalec; stepchildren Riley Gale and Nicholas Gale; sister Heather (Brent) Ellis; stepbrother Matthew (Chrissy) Grey; stepsister Larinda (Brian) Zemla; nieces and nephews Mackenzie Ellis, Steven Ellis, Autumn (David) Loos, Ashleigh Walworth (fiance Jeff Foreman) and Ryan Root (Laken Williamson); brother-in-law Kyle (Shelly) Morgan, Hunter, Haley and Haven Morgan; special friend Donna Crawford Taylor; beloved cat Indica; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Kevin Michalec; and Grandma and Grandpa Michalec, and Grandma and Grandpa Zatkovic.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
